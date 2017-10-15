Former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie’s home in Kastina, was invaded by gunmen, who arrived his GRA residence via motorcycle at about 7 pm.

The robbers bombarded the main gate with gunshots that were repelled by his armed security guards, which led to the death of a policeman.

The other policeman has been rushed to the hospital as he was said to have sustained injuries after he was reportedly shot on the leg.

It was gathered that the former IGP who was said to have been at home during the attack was uninjured. The robbers couldn’t gain access to enter inside the house.

Police have already cordoned off the major road leading to Alhaji Coomaise ‘s house with many policemen guarding the residence and four Hilux pick up vans spotted around the premises.

