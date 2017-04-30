Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

Men of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, have reportedly arrested a former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

According to reports, the former governor who was in power from 2007 to 2011 was arrested by the police on grounds of alleged incitement of his supporters to stop the conduct of local government elections being organised by the current governor, Muhammad Badaru.

The former state governor was according to report arrested this morning at his home in Sharada, Jigawa State.

Following Sule Lamido’s arrest, he was taken to the Zone one command of the state police where he is being detained and interrogated.

