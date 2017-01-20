Former Nigerian Sports Legend, Chris Enahoro, is Dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A former captain of the Nigerian Cricket team, Chris Enahoro, is dead. The all-round Nigerian sports hero died in the early hours of yesterday in Lagos. He was 80 years old.

The death of Enahoro, who for several years was Nigeria’s record holder in the high jump, was confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Razak Adedigba.

According to Adedigba, Pa Enahoro who has been battling with health challenges, saw his doctor the previous day and was asked to take a rest from work.

“When the doctor came on Wednesday, he attended to him and told him to rest. He later woke up in the evening to have his dinner and told me he was getting better. But early today (Thursday), he woke up at 5am to visit the toilet on his own but he told me to lay him on the floor and I had to put on the fan for him where he laid until he breathed his last breath around 6:30am,” stressed Adedigba, who has been with Enahoro for the past decade as his PA.

Enahoro was for several years captain of the Nigerian and West African cricket team. He was also involved in athletics, holding the national record in the high jump as well as champion in several other field events. Enahoro is a past president of the Nigerian Cricket Association.

As sports consultant to Chevron Nigerian Limited, Enahoro was largely responsible for the success recorded in the Chevron Junior Tennis programme that has produced several tennis prodigies in the country.

He loved tennis and gave it all his best effort in the grooming of future champions for the country through the Chevron initiative.

He will be sorely missed by the thousands of school pupils who troop into the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Lagos Island every summer vacation period to take part in the programme.

