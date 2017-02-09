Former NNPC GMD Allegedly Caught With $9.2million, £72,000 In Cash - The Herald Nigeria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, Thursday, 9th February, 2017 raided the home of a former General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency who raided the former NNPC GMD’s house in Kaduna recovered the sum of $9.2 million in cash along with an additional £72,000.

The anti-graft agency admitted that the raid brought about the recovery of the largest sum of cash by the agency in recent weeks.

Recall that the former NNPC’s GMD, Andrew Yakubu who served in the capacity between 2012 and 2014 during the former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was in June 2016 arraigned for money laundering allegations.

