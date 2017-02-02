Former Obama Official suggests 'Military Coup' against Trump - The Herald Nigeria

A Former Official of the Obama administration and a senior fellow at the New America Foundation, Rosa Brooks outlined four ways to “get rid” of President Trump, including declaring him mentally unfit for command or carrying out a military coup.

Her blog post titled “3 Ways to Get Rid of President Trump Before 2020,” was published in a foreign magazine.

In what seems to be a brazenly deliberate tactic, Brooks repeatedly questions Trump’s mental stability, claiming that the president’s first week in office “has made it all too clear: “Yes, he is as crazy as everyone feared”.

According to Brooks, the four ways to get rid of the current President of the United States of America includes: Electing him out of office when his term ends, impeachment, the utilization of the claim of mental instability to invoke the 25th Amendment and a military coup.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment