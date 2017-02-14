Former PDP Media Director: Those supporting Buhari are brainless - The Herald Nigeria

Deji Adeyanju, the former Director of New Media, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has berated those supporting President Muhammadu Buhari, referring to them as ‘brainless’.

He made the remark while frowning at the alleged selective nature of the ongoing anti-graft crusade.

The former PDP Media Director wondered why former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Olisah Metuh and ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode were being prosecuted over campaign funds.

In a series of tweets, Adeyanju faulted the action of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, under its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to prosecute both Chieftains of the party over campaign funds when they obviously don’t know the source.

The tweets read, “The @officialEFCC under Magu is doing well, but it should never have persecuted FFK or Metuh over campaign funds.

“The selective persecution of FFK & Olisa Metuh over campaign funds is a serious dent on EFCC.

“Did FFK or Metuh know that money they got were Arms fund? They were just members of a campaign team/party.

“How does this amount to me defending corruption? Most of you APC and Buhari supporters are brainless.”

