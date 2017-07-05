Former PDP Ministers Should Tell Nigerians Their Sources of Wealth -Sheriff - The Herald Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, has warned former ministers of the party showing off their wealth to desist from such but rather disclose their source of wealth.

Ali Modu Sheriff was speaking through his Deputy, Cairo Ojougboh, in Abuja, on Tuesday, adding that some former ministers from the party ran Nigeria aground.

According to him, the party is in no position to recognize the Forum of Former PDP Ministers who had met, Monday, stressing that the party’s organs are clearly outlined.

“We want to say first of all that the party’s constitution is very clear and the organs of the party are specified – from the ward executive committee down to the national convention of the party. We don’t have the forum of former ministers among the organs,” Sheriff said.

“We take exception to the comments of this group of persons who met on Monday and called themselves Forum of PDP Former Ministers.”

Continuing, he added that what, “We want to say that under normal circumstances, in some countries, these are people who will not show themselves in the public.

“These persons have a lot of money; they must tell Nigerians how they came about their money. Again, their opinion is that they can buy the party, but Sheriff has said no, that the party is not for sale.

“Our position is very clear; they may not support Sheriff and the reason is because they know they cannot buy Sheriff. He is not for sale. Ordinarily, these people will not walk the streets (free). They were given opportunity to run this country, but they ran it aground.”

