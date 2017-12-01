Former president Abubakar urges Nigerians to assist FG maintain peace

Former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar has called on all Nigerians to assist the Federal Government to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

Abubakar made the call while speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the Excellence in Public Service Award 2017 organisd by Business Day, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the need for sustainable peace in the country could not be overemphasised, adding that all hands must be on deck to support the efforts of government to enhance peace and stability in the country.

He expressed sadness over the level of carnage of war and civil disorder in some parts of Africa, noting that without peace there would be no meaningful development in any country.

” I will not end this speech without making reference for the need for peace and harmony in our country.

” Since I left Office in 1999, I have been involved in peace making efforts all over our continent and it is sad to see the carnage of war and civil disorder.

” So I want all of us to put our hands on deck to assist the government who are our leaders to maintain this peace which we are taking for granted.

” If there is no peace the Business Day will not have the occasion to organise this award and without peace the awardees will not have been able to perform,” Abubakar said.

He commended the Publisher of Business Day, Mr Frank Aigbogun for identifying committed public servants who are doing great job to the nation.

The former head of state observed that all over the world the value of civil servants is not being appreciated until when they leave office.

” I am glad also that you have realised that anybody who does service to the society needs to be appreciated and I want to thank you for this recognition to the awardees.”

Earlier speaking, Aigbogun commended Abubakar for the prompt way his administration handled the process leading to the return to democratic rule in 1999.

He said that the award given to the awardees was in recognition of the innovations introduced by the personalities in their various organizations.

” We can sometimes pause to look around carefully and see semblance of oasis around us in the midst of people who give their lives to our country.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards recipients are Mr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

Others are Mr Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Enyinnaya Enelema, Minister Industry, Trade and Investment, Malam Maikanti Baru, the Managing Director, NNPC andAlhaji Umaru Ibrahim, Managing Director, NDIC among others.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

