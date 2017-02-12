Former speaker urges FG to intensify efforts in recovery of loots

Mr Nwoha Amaechi, the former Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, on Sunday, urged Federal Government to intensify efforts in recovery of

stolen common wealth.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in response to the recovered 9.8 million dollars recovered from Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said “the reckless and mindless looting of the country’s common wealth could only be reduced if more culprits would be exposed.

“The recent discovered loot typifies the level of mindless looting of the treasury in the last government.

“That such amount can be carted away by one public servant leaves one wondering how much our common wealth can be taken by other officers.

“This development should send shivers down the spines of every right thinking Nigerian.”

The former speaker called on Nigerians to condemn the looting of the country’s common wealth no matter how and when.

He said Nigerians should condemn this and demand further actions toward such officers, past and present.

Amaechi, who congratulated Federal Government on its achievement in the war against corruption, said it was time to reinvest the money into the ailing economy.

He said that Nigeria’s economic buoyancy could not be realised without the collective participation of all in the area of information and support to government.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered 9.8 million dollars and 74,000 pounds belonging to former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna. (NAN)

