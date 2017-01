The former United States President, Barack Obama and his wife, Michele are currently on vacation after leaving the white house officially on January 20.

Thee couple who officially stopped being the POTUS and FLOTUS after the inauguration of the new president, Donald J. Trump are on Branson’s private vacation home located on Necker Island for vacation.

Barack and Michele who will from there be moving to their million dollar mansion shared photos from their vacation.

See photos below:

