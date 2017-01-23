Forum trains 3,000 youths in Jigawa

The Dutse Education Forum in Jigawa said it had trained no fewer than 3,000 youths on various income-generation trades in the area.

It’s Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Muhammad said the beneficiaries of the scheme were drawn from Dutse, Basirka, Shuwarin and Gantsa Districts, under the emirate council.

He explained that the beneficiaries were trained on shoe making, knitting, carpentry, automobile mechanic, electrical installations, plumbing and building.

The chairman said the gesture was to reduce the level of unemployment and restiveness among youths in the area.

According to him, it is also to enable the beneficiaries to set up their own businesses, become self-reliant and employers of labour.

Muhammad pointed out that the forum was initially establish to teach candidates in area with deficiency in their WAEC, NECO and JAMB.

“But we later thought that there were many youths that didn’t go to school at all, hence the need to assist them become self-reliant because they are our tomorrow’s leaders.

“And that is how we came up with the idea of training such youths in different trades so as to secure their future.” (NAN)

