Foundation canvasses inclusion of rural, older persons in FG’s N5,000 allowance.

Sen. Eze Ajoku, the President, Coalition of Societies for the Right of Older Persons, has urged Federal Government to include rural and older persons in its N5,000 allowance scheme.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the N5,000 allowance scheme for youths will help in alleviating some of the plight of older persons if given to them too.

Ajoku said that the foundation intended to submit a bill to that effect to the National Assembly, to reduce the plight of the people.

He explained that the bill included the provision of rights, privileges, benefits, as well as respect of the elderly in the society.

“We want the rights of older persons to be included in the constitution, such as right to social amenities, as well as insurance.

“We also want their right to wellbeing in terms of health, accommodation, transportation and empowerment covered in the constitution,” he added.

The president of the coalition said “if these were considered and included in the constitution, it would help to alleviate the challenges faced by older persons in the country.”

He then appealed to South East governors to pay older persons the arrears owed them, adding that such payment would further assist in ameliorating some of their plight. (NAN)

