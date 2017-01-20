Four suspected land-grabbers arrested for alleged murder in Ogun - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four land-grabbers, who were allegedly involved in the murder of one Sidikatu Onasanya, 52, at Imoro.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspected land-grabbers, Adewale Abimbola, Monday Benzon, Mukaila Azeez and Shodeinde Oluwafemi, were arrested on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi explained that the arrest was made following a report from one of the children of the deceased, Wasiu Onasanya, who complained that he was in the village when the suspected land-grabbers came and attacked him with dangerous weapons.

The PPRO said: “He stated further that while they were making effort to abduct him, his mother, Sidikatu Onasanya, attempted to prevent them from taking him, but they pushed her. She fell and became unconscious.

“She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead.”

Following the complaint by her son, the DPO, Ogijo Division, Tijani Muhammed, led a team of policemen to the scene. However, on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire and the officers responded.

“At the end of the operation, the four suspects were arrested, while others escaped into the nearby bush. Recovered from them are 23 expended and two live cartridges.”

The body of late Sidikatu has been deposited at OSUTH, Sagamu, for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to FSARS for further investigation, while a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing members of the group.

