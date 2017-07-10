Four swimmers to represent Nigeria in 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games –coach

Saheed Obadina, the national swimming coach, on Sunday said he has selected two male and two female swimmers to represent the country at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Obadina, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said Precious Ojugbana and Onyemaechi Obute were to compete in the men’s category while Evelyn Nmor and Olamide Emmanuel will compete in the female category.

The coach said the swimmers were in high spirit and training earnestly.

“These athletes were selected based on their performance after staying for more than a month in camp.

“We had to drop some players who were in camp with us due to lack of funds and their level of performance.

“All I can say for now is that the team is in high spirit and are ready to do their best,” he said.

Obadina said he was not sure when the team would leave the country for the competition.

The Games, in its sixth edition, will hold from July 19 to July 23. (NAN)

