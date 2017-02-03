Frank Ocean's Dad Retaliates By Suing Singer For $14.2million - The Herald Nigeria

American’s darling singer, Frank Ocean may ave to fork over the sum of $14.2 million should the lawsuit slammed on him by his father, Calvin Cooksey receive fair judgement.

The Singer is being sued by his father who maintains that Frank Ocean smeared his good name and disrespected it by claiming he was a bigot.

TMZ reported that the lawsuit emanated in response to a Tumblr post by the singer who last summer wrote that hi father had been using homophobic slurs for years since when he was a kid.

Frank Ocean posted the update in the wake of the Orlando massacre which claimed several lives.

Frank wrote: “I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty.”

However, in response, Frank Ocean’s father, Calvin claims the story is untrue and is taking legal actions against his son.

The legal action may however be connected to the earlier lawsuit filed by Frank Ocean against his dad in 2014 demanding the sum of $142million.

