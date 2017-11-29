FRC blames government officials for corruption in the country

Mr Victor Muruako, the Acting Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has blamed government officials for corruption in the country.

Muruako told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that current efforts at fighting corruption in the country was being frustrated by government officials.

Muruako made the allegation after undertaking a verification tour of Oji-Achi-Awgu and Enugu-Onitsha Federal Roads as well as Adada Dam Project in Udi council area.

According to him, the negative attitude of some officials in opening up their books and records for verification is not encouraging.

“I am highly disappointed with attitude of ministry officials who have been frustrating the commission by making sure we did not get the required records and documents to look into in the verification so far.

“As you can see the ministry officials, supervisors and contractors deliberately denied us access to what we are mandated by law to get from them even when we have given prior several information and correspondences before today.

“The lack of co-operation is an indication that FRC should not come here or go to site to carry out its constitutional mandate as enshrined by the commission’s Act.

“What we are seeing here shows that some people, especially ministry officials are frustrating the fight against corruption in the country.

“They shield contractors, shield supervisors, making sure we did not get to know what is happening on site,’’ he said.

Muruako alleged that the Adada Dam Project was only 60 per cent done against the claim that it was 90 per cent completed.

“I am calling on the Minister of Water Resources to take a critical look at this project meant to serve and provide water to people of Enugu, Anambra and Kogi states who are in a terrain that is difficult to find water, “he said.

He said the call for variation was uncalled for at the level of work so far achieved.

“The contractor told my team that the project is 90 per cent completed, but we have observed that what is here is not up to 60 per cent,’’ he said.

Muruako urged the minister of water to send independent assessors to the site to see things for themselves.

“This project also has great potential to support agriculture in three states and thus, helping Mr President to achieve his agricultural objectives.

“We cannot continue to be cogs in the wheel of progress especially as we know that all of us are civil servants that should always assist the leadership to achieve its programmes and objective,’’ he said.

