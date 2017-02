Residents of Abaji and Kwali area in Abuja on Friday killed a large hippopotamus which has been terrorizing the area.

Photos of the animal killed by local hunters were shared on social media.

Following the killing of the animal at the River Gurara forest, in Ashara village of Kwali area council, residents of the area trooped out to get their share of the large animal.

See photos below:

