FRSC promises zero road crash Xmas, New Year celebrations in Ebonyi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ebonyi Sector Command, has reiterated commitment to make highways in Ebonyi accident free during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Stella Uchegbu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki, that the command had commenced awareness campaigns on safety on the highways during the festive periods.

According to her, the exercise is designed to create necessary awareness to road users, especially the commercial motorists, their tricycle and commercial motorcycle counterparts, on how to drive to stay alive in the ’ember’ season.

She said that various unit commands of the corps were currently organising sensitisation campaigns for road users on ways to imbibe safety measures while on the highways.

Uchegbu said that FRSC had identified accident flash points in the state, adding that men and officers of the corps had been deployed to the areas for effective patrol and surveillance.

Uchegbu who did not give statistics of road crashes in the state, said that the corps had reduced road crashes to the barest minimum between January and November.

He advised road users on the need to shun all negative attitudes capable of endangering their lives and the lives of their passengers.

Uchegbu also said that accident flash points in the state have been identified, and personnel deployed to man the affected areas for effective patrol and surveillance.

“We are going to increase our enforcement of the road traffic rules and this is not to say that we have not been enforcing the rules; we are saying that we are going to be very thorough in our enforcement and prosecution of offenders this period.

“As road users your rights on the highways are not negotiable, and we must do everything to ensure that these rights are not compromised or mortgaged, ” Uchegbu said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

