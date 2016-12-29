FRSC says 6 people die in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says no fewer than six people lost their lives in road crashes in Anambra in the last seven days.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Ajayi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Ajayi, who said that the deaths were unfortunate, described the 2016 patrol as successful.

“The patrol during the peak of Christmas was successful but for the ghastly crash at Abba junction of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway where a family of five perished and another involving one person.

“However, I must say the traffic was safer this time when you place it side-by-side with that of last year.

“It has shown that it is possible to have heavy traffic without hazards of crash and insanity on the roads, ” he said.

Ajayi commended stakeholders, including Special Marshals, for the free flow of traffic on both the Asaba and Onitsha ends of the River Niger Bridge, adding that motorists had stress-free drive.

He said the command would not lower its guards as it had already braced up for the post-Christmas and New Year traffic.

The sector commander urged motorists to cooperate with traffic personnel to enable the commission achieve its target of hitch-free roads.

“Accidents are avoidable. That is why we harp on lane discipline, obedience to simple traffic rules and cooperation with those whose duty it is to control traffic.

“We are assuring the motoring public of continued visibility on the road, especially the head bridge, adequate equipment have been mobilised to ensure that broken down vehicles are quickly evacuated to avoid gridlock.

“I thank every stakeholder that made the Christmas patrol a success because the FRSC cannot do it alone without their cooperation.” (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment