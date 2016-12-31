FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic instructions

The South-East Zonal C ommander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Samuel Obayemi, on Saturday, urged motorists to obey traffic instructions on the roads.

Obayemi made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He had conducted aerial (helicopter) surveillance of major roads within the South East.

Obayemi, who is in-charge of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, said although traffic was light in major road corridors in the zone; visibility had remained poor due to the harmattan.

He urged motorists to obey traffic personnel as well as sister security agencies on the roads in order to have a hitch-free and secure journeys.

“In the aerial surveillance, we observed that traffic was light while regular and special marshals as well as sister security agencies are all positioned in critical spots on the roads.

“I would advise motorists to be patient, drive with caution since visibility was very poor.

“They should obey traffic signs and instructions on the roads.

“For those roads under re-construction, I would say motorists should maintain lane discipline.

“They should avoid overtaking since it is only one section of these roads under re-construction that are used by motorists’’, he said.

The zonal commander said FRSC personnel had three shifts to ensure 24 hours patrol and surveillance on the roads.

“We are assuring every Nigerian using these roads of their safety and presence of FRSC personnel as well as sister security agencies even at late hours’’, he said.

The team monitored traffic in Enugu-Port Harcourt; Enugu-Onitsha and Owerri-Onitsha roads for two hours.

Other roads monitored included the Enugu-Nuskka, 9th Mile-Nsukka, 9th Mile by-pass; Enugu-9th Mile-Udi-Oji River roads.

The surveillance helicopter also hovered over the River Niger Bridge in Onitsha as well as 9th Mile Corner where the Zonal Commanding Officer gave specific instructions to FRSC personnel on ground. (NAN)

