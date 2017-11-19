FRSC urges religious leaders to complement road safety campaign

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged religious leaders in the country to complement government’s safety campaigns by including the road safety massages in their sermons.

Oyeyemi gave the advice during the commemoration church service in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Owerri, Imo to mark the 2017 African Road Safety Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Crash Victims.

The corps marshal, represented by the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joseph Aremu, said the campaign to reduce road crashes must not be left in the hands of government alone.

He said that most road crashes on the high ways were caused by drivers’ actions or inactions.

“These actions can be prevented, if traffic rules are observed and obeyed.

“Speeding and the use of cell phones while driving among others are the major causes of road crashes on the high ways.

“We are today remembering victims of road crashes and our major objective is to ensure that our road is safe for all.

“We will continue to partner with other sister agencies and stakeholders to ensure that road crashes are reduced drastically,’’ he said.

Speaking, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Ajaegbu said that road crashes had claimed many lives in the country.

Ajaegbu commended FRSC for re-awakening the consciousness of road users, especially drivers, to the need for positive driving habits with a view to reducing road crashes in the country.

The cleric, who promised to carry the safety campaign measures to the church, cautioned road users against speeding and other factors that could lead to road crashes.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

