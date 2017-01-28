Fuel Scarcity: Sokoto Govt. to sell petrol to motorists — Official

Sokoto State Government says it plans to commence the sale of one million litres of petrol to motorists weekly to stabilise the fuel supply situation in the state.

The Chairman of the State’s Task Force on the supply of petroleum products, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday.

The task force chairman explained that the action was part of emergency measures being deployed by the state government to fully improve the fuel supply situation in the state.

According to Magaji, the state government plans to renew its bulk purchase agreement licence with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in this direction.

”Consequently, the state government would start the bulk purchase of petrol and sell same to the motorists.

”Anytime the state government buys one million litres, it would get nothing less than thirty trucks of petrol.

” The state government has fuel dumps across city and its environs to sell the commodity to the motorists.

” The task force will do everything humanly possible towards ensuring the availability of the product across the state.

”We will ensure the effective monitoring and enforcement of all laws related to the sale and distribution of petroleum products.

Magaji directed the petroleum marketers to open their filling stations and sell at the official pump price to motorists.

NAN reports that although the fuel supply situation in the state was improving, some independent marketers were still selling the commodity between N160 and N 175 per litre instead of N145.

A cross section of the motorists commended the state government for establishing the task force, and urged government to ensure the sustainable availability of petroleum products in the state. (NAN)

