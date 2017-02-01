Fuel supply: Sokoto Govt. reach agreement with IPMAN

Sokoto State Government and the Independent Petroleum Marketers (IPMAN), have agreed to ensure availability and affordability of petroleum products in all parts of the state.

The agreement was reached on Wednesday at a meeting between Gov Aminu Tambuwal, state chapter of IPMAN, led by Chairman Sulaiman Magaji, and members of the State Task Force on availability of petroleum products.

Speaking at the meeting, Tambuwal said the state government would make available its fuel storage facilities to the marketers to enable them store enough supply for distribution.

“We have a facility that can store 1.8 million litres of fuel here in Sokoto, we will make it available to marketers.

” This is to enable you to store enough fuel for your stations and ensure it is available to the people at affordable prices.

“In the last few days, I have been fully briefed about the challenges you are facing, especially payment of debts owed by the Federal Government.

”As a government, we will take up your case in Abuja to ensure prompt payment.”

According to him, government will adopt both,” the stick and carrot” approach in dealing with the marketers.

Tambuwal further reiterated his earlier warning that any station caught hoarding fuel will face the full wrath of the law.

In his remarks, Magaji said his members would explore all available avenues to ensure fuel supply is restored to normal in the state.

Magaji said:“Let me say here that all trucks sent to Sokoto will be dispensed and sold to the people without further delay.

”Similarly, all major marketers in Abuja and Lagos who are indigenes of Sokoto, will be brought on board to help in improving the situation.”

While commending the state government for its keen interest in ensuring the problem is resolved, the chairman expressed delight at government’s commitment to tackle various problems bedeviling fuel supply chain in the state.

Magaji also attributed the recurring fuel scarcity to constant hoarding, backlog of unpaid transport claims and high cost of transportation,among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN)reports that government had threatened to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of sales outlet hoarding petroleum products.

The incident had led to artificial scarcity experienced by some motorists in some parts of the city.(NAN)

