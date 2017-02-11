Fulani herdsmen having special moment, killing Nigerians under Buhari – Reno Omokri - The Herald Nigeria

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the handling of killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen across the country.

Omokri, who took to his twitter handle @renoomokri said under Buhari’s administration, Fulani herdsmen are having a field day killing Nigerians.

He recalled that Jonathan, during his administration, contained the menace of herdsmen across the country.

The ex-Presidential media aide wrote: “Under PMB, Fulani herdsmen are having a field day killing Nigerians in every state of the country…

“Anyone, soldier or not that kills Fulani takes a loan repayable one day,” is what Elrufai tweeted.

“El rufai, the current governor of Kaduna attacked GEJ for dealing with herdsmen who killed.

“When Fulani herdsmen struck in Plateau, GEJ didn’t waste time or make noise. He DEALT with them!!!”

The remark is coming at a time when several lives have been lost to marauding herdsmen across the country with Southern Kaduna being the current flash point.

In December, the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, had disclosed that no fewer than 800 people lost their lives in a crisis that broke out in southern Kaduna.

In a bid to stop the crisis in the area, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had in December 2016 disclosed that his administration traced some violent and aggrieved Fulani herdsmen to their countries and paid them to stop the killings but the killings still persist.

