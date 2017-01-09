Full List Of Winners At The 2017 Golden Globes Awards - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The 74th edition of the Golden Globes Awards held last night at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills in California and had stars troop out to support others who emerged winner in their respective nominated categories.
Here is the full list of awards categories, nominees and winners of the 74th Golden Globes awards.
Best supporting actor, drama
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Best actor, television drama
WINNER: Billie Bob Thornton (Goliath)
Rami Malek (Mr Robot)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Best actress, television musical or comedy
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Best television series, musical or comedy
WINNER: Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best actress, limited series or television movie
WINNER: Sarah Paulson (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience)
Charlotte Rampling (London Spy)
Kerry Washington (Confirmation)
Best limited series or television movie
WINNER: The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
Best supporting actor, series, limited series or television movie
WINNER: Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)
Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Christian Slater (Mr Robot)
John Travolta (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)
Best original score
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)
Nicholas Britell (Moonlight)
Johann Johannsson (Arrival)
Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka (Lion);
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch (Hidden Figures)
Best original song
WINNER: City of Stars (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
Faith (Sing)
Gold (Gold)
How Far I’ll Go (Moana)
Best supporting actress, series, limited series or television movie
WINNER: Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Best supporting actress, drama
WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best actor, musical or comedy
WINNER: Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Colin Farrell (The Lobster)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jonah Hill (War Dogs)
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
Best screenplay
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)
Best animated film
WINNER: Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Best foreign language film
WINNER: Elle (France)
Divines (France)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Iran, France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best actor, limited series or television movie
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
Bryan Cranston (All the Way)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
Courtney B Vance (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)
Best actress, television drama
WINNER: Claire Foy (The Crown)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Best television series, drama
WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best director
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Best television actor, musical or comedy
WINNER: Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle)
Nick Nolte (Graves)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Best actress, musical or comedy
WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Annette Bening (20th Century Women)
Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply)
Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best film, musical or comedy
WINNER: La La Land
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best actor (drama)
WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Joel Edgerton (Loving)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best actress (drama)
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)