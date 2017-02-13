Full List Of Winners At The 59th Grammy Awards - The Herald Nigeria

The 59th edition of the annual Grammy awards held last night in Los Angeles, California with several stunning performances from acts.
Pregnant Beyonce also brought the stage to its knees as she rendered a flawless performance of two of her songs.
British singer, Adele, swept a total of five awards and made history as the first singer to win two Album and Song of the Year awards.
Adele however snapped her Album of the Year Award in o and gave the other half to Beyonce whom she regarded as an inspiration.
Here is the full list of Winners at the music awards ceremony:
Album of the year: “25,” Adele
Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele
Best new artist: Chance the Rapper
Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Hello,” Adele and Greg Kurstin
Best pop solo performance: “Hello,” Adele
Best pop vocal album: “25,” Adele
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson
Best pop duo or group performance: “Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots
Best dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume
Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Best rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant
Best alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Best R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway
Best urban contemporary album: “Lemonade,” Beyoncé
Best rap album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper
Best country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson
Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris
Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter
Best jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Miles Ahead,” Miles Davis & Various Artists
Producer of the year, non-classical: Greg Kurstin
Best music video: “Formation,” Beyoncé