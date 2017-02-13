Full List Of Winners At The 59th Grammy Awards - The Herald Nigeria

The 59th edition of the annual Grammy awards held last night in Los Angeles, California with several stunning performances from acts.

Pregnant Beyonce also brought the stage to its knees as she rendered a flawless performance of two of her songs.

British singer, Adele, swept a total of five awards and made history as the first singer to win two Album and Song of the Year awards.

Adele however snapped her Album of the Year Award in o and gave the other half to Beyonce whom she regarded as an inspiration.

Here is the full list of Winners at the music awards ceremony:

Album of the year: “25,” Adele

Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Hello,” Adele and Greg Kurstin

Best pop solo performance: “Hello,” Adele

Best pop vocal album: “25,” Adele

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson

Best pop duo or group performance: “Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots

Best dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume

Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Best rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant

Best alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Best R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway

Best urban contemporary album: “Lemonade,” Beyoncé

Best rap album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper

Best country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson

Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris

Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter

Best jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Miles Ahead,” Miles Davis & Various Artists

Producer of the year, non-classical: Greg Kurstin

Best music video: “Formation,” Beyoncé

