Full Text Of President Buhari's Letter To Senate - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the United Kingdom days after he left the country on a 10-day medical vacation wrote a letter to the Nigerian senate on February 5, 2017 demanding the extension of his vacation.

The president in his letter to the senate noted that he is extending his earlier granted 10-day leave indefinitely till his doctors certify him okay to return to the country.

A copy of the letter from the Nigerian president to the Nigerian senate obtained by online news platform, Premium Times reads:

“Further to my letter dated 18th January 2017 in which I notified the Distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave.

During my leave, I took the opportunity to have routine check-ups and consult my long standing doctors in London.

In the course of the routine examinations, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments have been scheduled for next week.

I am therefore notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that cer tain factors are ruled out. In the circumstances, the vice president will continue to act on my behalf.

Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment