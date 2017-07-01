Funke Akindele-Bello's Husband, JJC Speaks On Pregnancy Rumors - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz has finally addressed the pregnancy rumors regarding his wife and actress, Funke Akindele.

Recall that the pregnancy rumors had started during the 30-days Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ which was described as the largest gathering of online worshippers at midnight.

Speaking on the pregnancy rumors, JJC Skillz revealed that he was only keying into a prophesy.

In a chat with Saturdat Beats, JJC Skillz said: “My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it.

“If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass.”

