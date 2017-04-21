Funke Akindele And Toyo Baby Reportedly Part Ways - Report - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and the main star of the TV show, Jenifa’s Diary has reportedly parted ways with one of her co-stars, Olayode Juliana popularly known as Toyo Baby.

According to Linda Ikeji’s Blog, both parties parted ways following an irreconcilable difference and she has since been cut from the production.

The separation according to report became more evident after Juliana was reported absent from major events and parties held in Funke Akindele’s home in Lekki, Lagos.

Recall that Toyo Baby was also absent from the Jenifa’s Diary ladies photo shoot.

Further report hold that both actress have since unfollowed each other on social media page.

