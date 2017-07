Nigerian media personality, Funmi Iyanda has in a recent vlog thrown shades at women for being too immature in their dealings.

The media personality who focuses more on relationships, politics and many more revealed in her recent video release that women are mean to other women.

In the latest episode of her YouTube talk show, “Ask Funmi”, the media personality explained the concept behind women’s behavior.

She further added that men also have the same problem.

Listen to her explanation below:

