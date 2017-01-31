 I-G appoints CSP Moshood new Police spokesman

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Mr Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, as the new Force Public Relations Officer ( FPRO).

A statement issued by the Administrative Officer, Benjamin Achegbani, a Superintendent of Police, said Moshood took over from former Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr Don Awunah, who has been posted to Akwa Ibom Command as Commissioner of Police.

Moshood, who hails from Kwara is a holder of B.Sc in Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He was once a Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command.

 

 

The new FPRO was the DPO, Central Area, Abuja, between 2012 – 2013 and Chief Superintendent of Police in charge of Department of Finance and Administration, FCT  Command.

Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer in Abuja. (NAN)
