 G20 leaders reach compromise on free trade- report

Group of 20 (G20) leaders have reached a compromise on trade by recognising both free trade and certain forms of protectionism, a report said on Saturday.

Leaders of the G20 on the Hamburg summit said they planned to continue the fight against protectionism, including all unfair trade practices.

“But also acknowledged the role of legitimate defense instruments in trade,’’ officials said.

Report says an agreement on climate change is still out of reach due to the stance of U.S. President Donald Trump, who decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement in June.

 

 

The G20 Hamburg summit under the German Presidency kicked off on Friday with discussions on terrorism, global economic growth, trade and climate change, and continued on Saturday with focus on partnership with Africa, migration and health.

However, a communiqué is expected later. (Xinhua/NAN)

