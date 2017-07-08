 G20 steps up anti-terrorist fight with focus on the internet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said the Group of 20 major economic powers have stepped up their fight against terrorism, with a focus on terrorist activities on the internet.

“G20 states plan to call on internet providers to act quickly to remove terrorist content on their internet platforms,’’ Merkel said.

The G20 is also planning action to crack down on the financial sources for terrorists, underlining the sense of urgency about the anti-terrorist fight by including in its final declaration.

She said the G20 members wanted to make clear that they “expect such things to be deleted quickly” adding that this was “time-sensitive” when it came to terrorist propaganda. (dpa/NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

