Gambia: Adama Barrow removes "Islamic" from the country's official name - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

 Gambia: Adama Barrow removes "Islamic" from the country's official name

Gambia: Adama Barrow removes “Islamic” from the country’s official name

New Gambian President Adama Barrow, has removed the word ‘Islamic’ from the country’s official name. Gambia will no longer be the Islamic Republic of Gambia .

Speaking at his first news conference since returning to take office on Thursday, Barrow announced plans to rename the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a dreaded secret police accused by rights groups of forced disappearances and torture under the control of former leader Yahya Jammeh.

The new president said The Gambia, whose population is 90 percent Muslim, with the rest Christian and animist, was a republic “not the Islamic republic” and will now be known as The Republic of Gambia.

Also in the conference, the president vowed to ensure Freedom of Press and announced that his Cabinet members will have to declare their assets before they assume office.

