Gambian FM urges AU, ECOWAS to pressure Gnassingbe to resign

The Gambian Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe has called on the African Union and ECOWAS to persuade President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo to resign immediately.

Darboe made the call in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

His comments are an early sign that opinion is shifting against Gnassingbe who took power in 2005 on the death of his father who ruled from 1967.

Togo faces a political crisis in which at least ten have died since August.

NAN reports that on Sept. 20, thousands of people took to the streets of Lome on Wednesday to protest the autocratic rule of Gnassingbe, who has ruled the former French colony since 2005.

Guarded by police, gendarmerie and soldiers, demonstrators in the capital city demanded constitutional reforms, including a two-term presidential limit, as they held up posters saying “Faure must go now.”

Government supporters marched through the streets of Lome.

The demonstrations come a day after the West African nation announced it will later this week hold a referendum on presidential term limits.

National Assembly President Dama Darmani announced the referendum at a parliamentary session that was boycotted by the opposition. (Reuters/NAN)

