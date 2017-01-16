Gambian President-Elect Barrow's son dies after dog bite - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The eight-year-old son of Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow has died after being bitten by a dog.

Habibou Barrow, born in 2010, reportedly died on the way to the hospital in Manjai near Banjul. He was buried this afternoon.

Mr Barrow is in the Senegalese capital of Dakar ahead of his planned inauguration on Thursday. It is not clear if he returned for the funeral.

The President-elect’s media team confirmed the news to local Gambia news on Monday.

“Yes, Habibou Barrow passed away last night after being bitten by a dog. He was the 8 years old son of Adama Barrow’s second wife. He will be laid to rest today at 2 pm.”

