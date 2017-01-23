Gambia's New President Chooses Woman As Vice President - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Gambia’s president, Adama Barrow has announced the appointment of a female vice president for the country.

The president through his spokesperson, Halifa Sallah announced the appointment of Ajaratou Fatoumata Tambajang during a conference in Banjul.

The newly elected vice president was born on October 22, 1949 in Brikama, Gambia. The mother of eight served as a cabinet minister in the Yahya Jammeh government and was part of the opposition who unseated the former president.

She also served as a former United Nations Development Program (UNDP) gender/development and is a former Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Women’s Affairs.

