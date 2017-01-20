Gambia's New President Pictured With His Wives After Inauguration - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Gambia’s new president, Adama Barrow who was sworn into office yesterday despite the decision of the now former president, Yahya Jammeh to remain in office, was spotted with his two wives after the inauguration ceremony.

Recall that prior to the inauguration, Adama Barrow took to his social media page to talk tough as he declared the reign of the former president over.

Yahya Jammeh, who has since the entrance of the ECOWAS military forces into Gambia gone into hiding, had refused to leave office for the president-elect after he lost the recently concluded election to Adama Barrow.

See photo of the Gambia’s newly inaugurated president with his wives below:

