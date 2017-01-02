Ganduje confident Buhari will reverse economic recession

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammad Buhari to tackle to current economic challenges in the country.

The governor said this on Sunday in Kano in his New Year message to the people.

Ganduje, who spoke through the State’s Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mr Mohammed Garba, also expressed optimism about year 2017.

He prayed that it would be full of opportunities, blessings and happiness for all Nigerians.

He said the past year had indeed not been very smooth on account of the economic recession in the country, expressing optimism however that the dogged commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari would bring about a turnaround.

According to the governor, dwindling revenue from the Federation Account had been affecting the fortunes of the state as is the case with other states in the country.

He said notwithstanding, the state government had been judiciously utilising the little resources coming via internally generated revenue to initiate and finance laudable and beneficial projects and programmes.

The governor listed the projects to include construction of new roads, bridges, underpass, flyover and the provision of potable drinking water.

“Such projects and programmes have been positively touching the lives of the people. We have been doing that and we will continue to do it for the general development of Kano State.”

“Other areas we have focused on include health, agriculture, youth and women development, education, rural development, sanitation and environmental protection,’’ he said.

Ganduje commended the citizens for what he called their understanding and support to government policies and programmes, urging them to continue to pay their taxes as and when due to enable the government execute more meaningful projects.

He also commended Buhari for the gallant and heroic capture of the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian Military and other stakehoders, saying this signaled the final conquest of the insurgents in North East.

The governor said it was heartwarming in view of the fact that Kano state had been badly affected by the activities of the insurgents, and urged the people to report any suspicious movement to the right quarters. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment