Esmeralda Aravel Flores Acosta has been arrested by the Police for leading a gang of women who reportedly murder their husbands for insurance.

Police revealed that Esmeralda led a group of women who are recruited from shopping centers and universities with the promise of taking them to the US

The woman who has been dubbed the Black Widow makes the female recruit marry rich men and then persuade them to encourage their husbands to get life insurance.

San Salvador police chief said: “She pretended to be a housewife and told young women that they would marry eligible American bachelors and live in the United States.”

Flores Acosta denied the allegations and claims she’s a business woman.

She said: “I declare myself innocent. I have never worked at home. I sell vehicles and I am a stylist.”

Flores Acosta is accused of aggravated human trafficking, conspiracy to commit aggravated homicide and aggravated fraud. Police say that over $145,000 has been claimed in insurance following the deaths of several victims.

It is believed that Flores Acosta has been operating the violent scam for six months. Two other female gang members have also been arrested, one of whom is the Black Widow’s sister.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

