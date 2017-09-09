The Special Adviser to President on Niger Delta, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, has disclosed that plans have been concluded by Federal Government to introduce a programme that will end gas flaring within the region. He said that the gas would be harnessed for cooking, electricity and other industrial uses, adding that government had identified 48 sites for the first phase of the programme.

Boroh, who disclosed apex government plans on gas flaring on Friday during the inauguration of a water project in Gelegele-Gbene community in Ovia North East Local Government area of Edo state, said the programme, tagged “National Gas Flaring Commercialisation Programme”, would generate about 36,000 direct jobs and 200,000 indirect jobs.

Though he did not give an effective date for the commencement of the programme, he said the programme was approved during by Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“I want you all to know that the government is quite disturbed about the health and environmental impact of gas flaring and is working hard to put an end to this very soon. Through this programme also, six million households would have access to clean and renewable energy,” he said.

Boroh, however, said the programme would be private sector driven, adding that the President remained committed to the development of the region, stressing that there were other areas which the government intended to partner with people of the region.

According to Boroh, the people are expected to be active participants in Modular Refinery and Pipeline Security and Monitoring Scheme, both of which modalities for implementation has reached an advanced stage.

“For the pipeline security scheme, it is going to be community driven. The communities where we have these oil installations and facilities are expected to drive this process. The modalities for these are still being worked out.

“For the modular refinery, which is also going to be private driven, it is being initiated in order to put an end to the menace of illegal refinery. The blue print on this will be out soon,” he said.

