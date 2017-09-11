Chinedu Onyebuchi, a German based Nigerian, has reportedly lost his life savings of €85,000 which is an equivalent of N34million to “Lagos Wharf Rats”

The incident which has left Mr Chinedu in shock is still under investigation so as to unravel the true state of the matter.

The German based Nigerian was said to have hidden the money inside a luggage which was shipped to Lagos, Nigeria via a Volkswagen golf wagon which has motor parts and some used items in it.

He was shocked and almost passed out when his Agent Mr Sunday Anayo told him that his consignment has been vandalized by port miscreants otherwise known as wharf rats.

He didn’t believe the story at first not until he got to the wharf that was when it dawned on him that what he least expected had happened.

Chinedu claimed he wanted to invest the money in building of a shopping complex in Ajangbadi, a suburb of Lagos.

Nigerian Port Authority had also said that getting rid of port touts otherwise known as wharf rats has been challenging.

The Wharf Rats usually break open the door or in some cases the glass to enable them gain access to a vehicle that they suspect has got some valuables in them.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment