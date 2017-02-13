German woman on trial over gruesome murder of boyfriend in sex game - The Herald Nigeria

A woman accused of killing her boyfriend with a buzzsaw during a sex game in a flat in a Munich suburb goes on trial on Monday at a district court in the southern Germany city.

The woman, aged 32, allegedly attacked the man while he was tied to a bed in December 2008 in a shared student flat in the district of Haar.

According to the indictment, she hacked him to death with the saw before using the weapon to remove his head.

The man’s murder only came to light in early 2016 when an acquaintance of the suspect heard about the incident and alerted the police.

Until summer 2009, the man’s body had been hidden in the attic of the apartment building.

A new boyfriend, who had been caring for the suspect’s cat while she was holidaying, then came across the victim.

According to the charges against the woman, the couple then buried the body in the garden with the help of an accomplice.

Prosecutors suspected that the murder may have been motivated by an unhappy relationship.

The woman was known to have often argued with her partner and he was allegedly psychologically abusive towards her.

Birgit Schwerdt, the woman’s lawyer said that she admitted to the killing.

“The particular issue is in working out the background and establishing a motive,’’ Schwerdt said.

Her client is set to give testimony in the trial, although Schwerdt has said that she would ask for this to be done in a private hearing, citing the intimate nature of the case. (dpa/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment