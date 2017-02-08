Germany To Deport 12,000 Nigerians In 2018 - The Herald Nigeria

More than 12,000 Nigerians living in Germany may be deported back to the country in 2018 according to the German government.

Ralf Sanftenberg, the country’s global head of programme, migration and development, made this known when he visited Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on foreign affairs and diaspora.

Sanftenberg, who is the leader of delegation from the German ministry of economic cooperation and development, said he was on a site assessment mission for Nigerians who are voluntarily returning to the country.

“We have over 37,000 Nigerians in Germany and more than 12,000 of them are asylum seekers,” he said.

“There is a little chance for their applications to be moved and they may be forced to come back to Nigeria next year.”

He said 99% of them would likely be denied asylum status because Nigeria is not among war countries.

However, asylum seekers willing to return to Nigeria voluntarily will not be forced back or deported but would be assisted through a support programme organised by Germany.

In January, Donald Trump, president of United States placed a temporary visa ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Trump explained that the measures would help to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US”.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment