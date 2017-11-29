Mercedes has over the years been known for premium automobiles with specs to rival any other automobile company in the world.

The automobile company is however not relaxing in its zeal and quest for greatness as it recently unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Cabriolet at a private estate on Pebble Beach Golf Course in Carmel, Calif.

The latest concept car is an electric car which is nearly 20 feet long and drives on the 750 horsepower engine.

The concept car is reported to be able to travel as far as 200 miles or more on one charge of the battery stored under its hood.

However, as inviting as the vehicle is, you won’t be able to purchase it till 2035 and beyond.

The concept car which comes packing same engine as in its predecessors is touted to be able to run from 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds which gives an idea of how super fast it can run.

Watch the video below:

