Get To Know The Secret Of Looking 10- 50 Years Younger With Radiant And Smooth Skin - The Herald Nigeria

The Japanese women are considered to be always good-looking, young, and beautiful. Yet, the secret of their pure, unique beauty might have been revealed- the Japanese rice!

This rice is high in a substance known as “squalene” and “linoleic acid”, which have strong antioxidant properties and stimulate the collagen production, which fights wrinkles. Squalene protects the skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

Moreover, rice is high in “gamma oryzanol”, which reduced the cholesterol levels and supports heart health. Also, rice is rich in vitamin E.

Watch the video below:-

