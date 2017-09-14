Newly re-branded 9 mobile, formerly known as Etisalat offers super deal to new and existing customers. You can get up to N10,000 bonus daily for 30 days.

9mobile (formerly Etisalat) is a leading network provider among other Mobile Telecommunication companies in Nigeria.

They present an amazing package for both new and existing 9mobile network users.

“A special offer for all new and existing customers on the 9mobile network. Get up to 10 times the value of your first recharge daily” – 9mobile.

New customers will be entitled to 10 times the value of any recharge daily for voice calls and data to all networks in the first month.

will be entitled to the value of any recharge daily for voice calls and data to all networks in the first month. As an existing customer, you get 7 times the value of your first recharge daily for voice calls only to all networks for 30 days.

To activate this bonus, just dial 8191#

Note: Voice bonus is only valid for 7 days and data bonus valid for 1 day. Existing customers must be on easystarter, easycliq, talkzone or cliqlite tariff plan.

