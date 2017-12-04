Getafe dent Valencia’s La Liga title hopes with surprise win

Getafe on Sunday dented Valencia’s Spanish La Liga title hopes with a surprise 1-0 win at Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium, in spite of playing 65 minutes with 10 men.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Valencia wasted the chance to close the gap with league leaders FC Barcelona to two points with the defeat.

Getafe had a goal correctly ruled out for offside in the first half when Mauro Arambarri’s distance shot was turned in by teammate Amath Ndiaye.

Moments later the home fans’ frustration grew when midfielder Arambarri was shown a second yellow card and dismissed in the 25th minute.

Getafe went ahead in the 66th minute through a distance shot from midfielder Markel Bergara which took a big deflection off former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista.

The ball sailed over goalkeeper Neto and into the net for Valencia’s first defeat of the season.

Valencia, who were missing decisive winger Goncalo Guedes and defenders Ezequiel Garay and Jeison Murillo through injury and coach Marcelino through a touchline ban, struggled to create goalscoring chances thereafter.

Their best efforts came from a series of free kicks from captain Dani Parejo, who struck the post and was three times denied by former Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Getafe’s goalkeeper made one final save to thwart his old side in repelling a shot from winger Carlos Soler deep in injury time.

Valencia squandered the opportunity to profit from Barca’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

They remain in second place, five points behind the Liga leaders, who have 36 after 14 games.

Marcelino’s side are only one point ahead of Atletico Madrid in third and three above Real Madrid and Sevilla who are fourth and fifth respectively.

