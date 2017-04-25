Glo Shuts Down Owerri with PSquare, Phyno And Others - The Herald Nigeria

Phyno, who two weeks ago joined the league of Brand Ambassadors of Globacom made his cameo by thrilling the audience his tracks such as E Chop My Money, So Far So Good, Financial Woman and I Don Suffer.

His performance drew the admiration of a member of the audience simply identified as Gift as she went into frenzy on sighting the fair-complexioned music star and passed out.

When she regained her consciousness, the iconic musician took selfies with her after his performance.

Then Globacom dropped Flavour Nabania on the crowd and the entry of King of the streets, Olamide increased the crescendo of the performances.

The duo of Peter and Paul Okoye, the inimitable twins of PSquare fame drew close the curtain of the show. They were the icing on the sumptuous cake.