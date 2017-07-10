"Go and Wear Pant," Tboss Steps Out In Revealing Dress, Fans React - The Herald Nigeria

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss has incurred the wrath of Nigerians on social media after she stepped out in a rather revealing dress.
The former housemate suffered heavy backlash after she stepped out in a dress which revealed her sides as fans called her out on the obvious absence of her pant.
The ex-housemate donned on the outfit to a movie premiere which held last weekend.
Some Nigerians deemed the dress inappropriate and thus took to her page to share their opinion.
Read some of the comments below: